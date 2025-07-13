Man arrested over offensive remarks against CM Maryam in rain-related viral video

He is heard criticising provincial government and directing abusive words at senior officials

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Punjab police have arrested a man after a video surfaced on social media showing him using offensive language against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other officials.

The clip, recorded during recent heavy rains in Lahore, captured the elderly man expressing anger over the city's faulty drainage system.

In the video, he is heard criticising the provincial government and directing abusive words at senior officials.

After his arrest, the man apologised, saying, “I apologise to the government of Pakistan for my actions.”

یہ وہی ہے نہ جو گزشتہ روز بکواس کر رہا تھا؟؟ کہاں گیا وہ جوش ؟ pic.twitter.com/bfwk2myyJo — Hina Parvez Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) July 12, 2025

On Thursday, heavy rainfall in Lahore caused severe flooding, affecting many low-lying areas. The rain started around 5:00 am and continued until about 11:30 am.

Tragically, a boy died from electrocution while bathing in rainwater accumulated in an empty plot near Lari Adda.

Nishtar Town experienced the highest rainfall at 182mm, with water entering homes in neighborhoods like Dharampura, Shah Jamal, and Choburji. Numerous vehicles and motorcycles were stranded in deep water, especially in underpasses and on main roads.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted that the monsoon rains will persist until July 13.

