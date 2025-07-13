Azma Bokhari says PTI's protest campaign is merely a delaying tactic

Says “It’s not about people or the country; it’s just about clinging to power for a little longer”

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has slammed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, calling his recently announced protest movement a ploy to buy time and protect his government.

Speaking at a press conference at the DGPR office in Lahore, Bokhari accused Gandapur of riding into power on the shoulders of the establishment and now using protest threats to cover up his poor performance.

“These people always make big announcements, but when the time comes, they back out using lame excuses,” she said. “No one has caused as much damage to Pakistan as the PTI has.”

She made it clear that the Punjab government would not allow Ali Amin Gandapur to enter the city with weapons, nor would anyone be allowed to break the law or create unrest.

Azma Bokhari took a jibe at PTI founder Imran Khan, saying, “He kept waiting for Trump’s phone call and ended up in jail.” She accused PTI of misleading the public, destroying the economy, and failing to restore peace.

"These people claim Imran Khan is fighting for the nation, but if he doesn't get meat in his food, he throws a fit," she remarked sarcastically.

The minister added that no one needs to lift a finger — PTI’s leadership is already suffering the consequences of their own actions. “Whatever they are facing today is because of their own doings, not because of any political party,” she stressed.

Criticizing Imran Khan’s silence on national tragedies, she said, “Be it the Swat or Loralai incidents, he never spoke up. His silence speaks volumes — and it’s criminal.”

She concluded that PTI’s 90-day movement is nothing more than a political drama meant to drag out their stay in power. “It’s not about the people or the country; it’s just about clinging to power for a little longer,” she said.