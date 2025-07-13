Azma calls out HR outfits for being 'silent' on targeted killing in Balochistan

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Calling out human rights organisations for their alleged silence over targeted killing of people of Punjab, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has stressed the need for stringent and harsh measures to check terror activities in Balochistan.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, the minister said Punjabis were targeted in Balochistan by the militants, but human rights champions kept sleeping.

The minister added that the Punjab government has not stopped the facility of Health Card in government hospitals.

“An audit report on Health Card will be out soon. Holding protests is the habit of PTI. We are least bothered about its protest,” the information minister said.

The PTI has announced launching a movement for the release of PTI founder. It is reported that founder’s sons Suleman and Qasim will also join the rally for their father. Political pundits view their expected presence in the movement a significant change that could help boost morale of the PTI workers and leaders.

