Narcotics worth over Rs1 billion in Arabian Sea operation

KARACHI (Web Desk) – In a major inter-agency operation, the Pakistan Navy (PN), Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC), and the Narcotics Control Wing of the Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department (Sindh) have successfully conducted a joint maritime and intelligence-based operation in the Arabian Sea.

The coordinated action involved surveillance missions and real-time maritime patrols, which led to the interception of a stateless vessel operating illegally in the region.

A thorough search of the vessel uncovered over 500 kilograms of narcotics, including hashish and crystal ice (methamphetamine), prepared for illegal distribution.

Illicit liquor confiscation

In a separate intelligence-based operation, the agencies also seized a large quantity of illicit liquor concealed onboard another vessel. The confiscated contraband was intended for unlawful circulation.

The operations were made possible through effective intelligence sharing, seamless coordination, and swift execution by the participating forces.

Contraband worth over Rs1 billion

Authorities estimate the total street value of the seized drugs and liquor at more than Rs1 billion.

The recovered items have been formally handed over to the Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department (Sindh) for further legal proceedings.

The success of these operations demonstrates the enhanced operational synergy between Pakistan's maritime and law enforcement agencies. It also reaffirms their joint commitment to combating illicit trade, safeguarding national maritime interests, and contributing to regional stability.