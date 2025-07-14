CJ Yahya Afridi announces free legal aid for low-income litigants

The top judge is in Quetta on first official visit after become Chief Justice of Pakistan

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, has announced that all low-income litigants will be provided free legal representation at the state's expense in every court of the country.

During his visit to Quetta, the top judge presided over a high-level meeting at the Supreme Court’s Branch Registry.

The meeting reviewed cooperation and institutional coordination between the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan and bar associations in Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Rozi Khan, Supreme Court Bar Association President Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, representatives of the Pakistan Bar Council, Balochistan Bar Council, Ministry of Law and Justice, Law Commission, and senior officials from the Balochistan government.

Addressing the participants, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi acknowledged the critical role of bar associations in the justice system.

He pointed out the lack of effective coordination between district bar associations and the Law Commission, despite the availability of resources which, he noted, have not been optimally used for the betterment of the district judiciary.

To address this gap, the Chief Justice announced the appointment of a senior representative in each province who will be based at the High Court to maintain direct contact with district bars, identify their priorities, and oversee ongoing development projects.

He said that bar associations will now be able to propose development plans through District Development Committees. These projects will also involve representatives from federal and provincial development agencies to ensure timely completion and efficient use of resources.

Justice Afridi urged bar leaders to spread awareness about these reforms and work together in improving the justice system. He also stressed better organization of federal government-provided facilities to ensure their effective use.

Highlighting the issues faced by underdeveloped districts, he called for targeted action to improve access to basic services, electricity, and digital infrastructure.

As part of the new initiative, Chief Justice Afridi announced that lawyers providing legal aid to low-income litigants will be compensated up to Rs50,000 through district legal empowerment committees. Bar associations will be authorized to nominate eligible lawyers for each court.

He further encouraged bar members to participate in the Federal Judicial Academy’s Continuing Legal Education (CLE) programs and instructed that the training schedule be widely shared.

Focal persons from bar associations will also be nominated to maintain regular communication with the Academy.