Chief Justice Yahya Afridi arrives in Quetta on first official visit

Supreme Court benches assigned to hear cases of various natures

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Justice Yahya Afridi, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, arrived in Quetta today for the first time since taking charge as the country’s top judge.

This marks Chief Justice Afridi’s maiden official visit to the provincial capital in his current role. Upon his arrival at the Supreme Court Registry, he was formally received by court officials.

Strict security arrangements were made in view of the visit, with law enforcement agencies deployed across key locations.

Hearings at Quetta Registry

During the visit, two benches of the Supreme Court are conducting hearings at the Quetta Registry under the supervision of the Chief Justice.

Bench No. 1 is headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and includes Justice Shakeel Ahmed.

Bench No. 2 comprises Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Musarrat Hilali.

The benches are hearing cases of various natures.

