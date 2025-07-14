Pakistan strongly condemns attack on Iran, backs its right to self-defence: Mohsin Naqvi

The interior minister meets with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran

TEHRAN (Dunya News): Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that Pakistan strongly condemns the recent attack on Iran and fully supports Iran’s right to defend itself.

Speaking at a trilateral conference in Tehran, Naqvi praised the initiative and said such forums are important for regional cooperation.

He highlighted that Pakistani pilgrims visiting Iran and Iraq are of the utmost importance, and their safety and convenience remain a top priority for the government.

“We stand firmly with Iran and will continue to support its right to self-defence,” Naqvi stated, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other officials have played their due role in supporting Iran during difficult times.

He also congratulated Iran on its recent success and thanked both the Iranian and Iraqi governments for organising the conference and for their continued care of Pakistani pilgrims.

Naqvi emphasised that only registered groups will be allowed to travel to Iran and Iraq for pilgrimage, and strict action will be taken against illegal crossings. He urged group leaders to ensure all pilgrims return safely and responsibly.

Earlier, the interior minister met with his Iranian counterpart to discuss matters of mutual interest and to strengthen Pakistan-Iran relations.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support for Iran on all international forums and assured Iraq of full cooperation on matters concerning pilgrims.