Four children drown while bathing in Lakki Marwat pond

LAKKI MARWAT (Dunya News) – Four children tragically drowned while bathing in a pond in the Daulat Khel area, according to Rescue 1222.

The deceased included two pair of brothers, all residents of Daulat Khel. Their bodies were recovered and shifted to the City Hospital.

Hospital officials confirmed that all four bodies had been brought in, adding that the children were aged between 9 and 12 years.

On June 27, at least 13 tourists drowned in the flooded River Swat after being caught in the gushing water while having breakfast on the riverbank, rescue officials confirmed.

Also last month, two women and as many children drowned after a boat carrying tourists capsized in the Shahi Bagh lake in Kalam area of Swat.