President issues ordinance to restructure FC into nationwide federal force

Recruitment offices will be established across the country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Zardari has issued the Frontier Constabulary Reorganization Ordinance 2025, transforming the Frontier Constabulary (FC) into a national federal force.

According to the ordinance, the FC will now be called the Federal Constabulary, with its jurisdiction expanded across the entire country.

Amendments to the FC Act of 1915 paved the way for this ordinance. The Federal Constabulary will operate in all four provinces and Islamabad.

The ordinance further states that the Federal Constabulary will also have authority to operate in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, with its Inspector General appointed by the federal government.

Rules will be framed for the functioning of the Federal Constabulary, and each division will have a Wing Commander with the rank equivalent to Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

The federal government will be empowered to recruit a Federal Reserve Force to maintain law and order.

The Federal Constabulary will be responsible for riot control, internal security, counter-terrorism, and protection duties. It will be divided into two branches: the Security Division and the Federal Reserve Division.

Recruitment offices will be established across the country, and under the new organizational framework, the force will be commanded by officers from the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP).

