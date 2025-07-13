Govt to transform Frontier Constabulary into countrywide federal force

The force will be renamed as the ‘Federal Constabulary’

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government has decided to convert the Frontier Constabulary (FC) into a countrywide federal force.

According to sources, the force will be renamed as the ‘Federal Constabulary’.

The force would be empowered to operate in all four provinces, including Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The officers of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) will command the Federal Constabulary under the revamped framework.

Also Read: FC being equipped with cutting-edge technology: Mohsin Naqvi

The sources said the establishment of the Federal Constabulary will provide substantial support in ensuring internal security and public order in the country.

Following the approval of amendments to the Frontier Constabulary (FC) Act of 1915 by the federal cabinet, an ordinance will be issued to extend the FC's jurisdiction across the country.

Once the ordinance is enacted, a new nationwide recruitment drive will be launched for the expanded force, with FC offices to be established throughout Pakistan.

The move is part of a broader effort to modernize and strengthen the FC’s operational capabilities beyond its traditional regional limits.