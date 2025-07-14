Sanaullah slams PTI for shunning dialogue with political parties

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Adviser to PM on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has said that PTI has not expressed any willingness to talk to the government — instead, they want to negotiate with the establishment.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Sanaullah said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has said his release should not be a topic in negotiations, and that he wants to be released through the courts. “If PTI doesn’t want to engage in political dialogue, then what is there to talk about with them?” he questioned.

He added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s statements indicate that PTI aims to create instability in the country, and it seems they have no other agenda. “If PTI remains peaceful, that’s fine. But if they take the law into their own hands and attempt to destabilise the country as they’ve tried to do from the start, the law will take its course,” he said.

He further accused PTI of staging protests outside IMF offices and writing letters to block Pakistan's loan tranches, suggesting that PTI wants the country to face economic collapse.

The PML-N leader stated that Khan’s cases are in court and that he has filed appeals. He reiterated PTI’s position that they do not want to negotiate over Khan’s release. Imran Khan himself has said he seeks release through the courts and on merit, so his release should not be part of talks with the government.

Sanaullah further said that the government is ready to discuss PTI’s other demands, but PTI has not expressed interest in talks with the government.

“They only want to speak with the establishment and are trying to settle their matters with them.They are neither willing to sit with political parties nor politicians. They still want to be brought back to power the same way they were in 2018 through the RTS system. They are not interested in political dialogue,” he added.

“We want Pakistan’s economy to recover and the country to emerge as a developed nation. We are ready to sit and reach a mutual understanding for that,” he emphasised.