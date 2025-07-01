Dialogue only way to resolve political issues: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that dialogue is the only way to resolve political issues in the democratic system.

Rana Sanaullah said that the present government had offered talks to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on many occasions but they avoided to move forward.

Threatening behaviour adopted by the PTI leaders and founder could increase the difficulties for them, he said.

Commenting on PTI new plan for launching movement, he said the PTI founder would not be allowed to run the campaign against the government from jail. Repeating mistakes by PTI could aggravate the tension, he said and added that dialogue is the only option for PTI to address political issues.

