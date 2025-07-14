Dar reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to global peace, security

The DPM further reiterated Pakistan’s continued support in facilitating the United Nations

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Sunday received a call from the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and discussed matters of mutual interest.

As Pakistan holds the presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of July, the DPM reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to international peace and security, and to the settlement of disputes.

He also highlighted the signature events being convened by Pakistan during its presidency to advance these objectives.

Both leaders look forward to engaging in New York next week during activities related to Pakistan’s presidency of the UNSC.

