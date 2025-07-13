Anchorperson Meher Bokhari's mother laid to lest

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The funeral prayer of senior Dunya News anchorperson Meher Bokhari’s mother was offered at Cavalry Ground, Lahore on Sunday.

The funeral was attended by large number of politicians and media persons.

Dunya Media Group Chairman Mian Amer Mahmood, Managing Director Naveed Kashif and CEO Tasneem Arif were also present on the occasion.

Moreover, senior journalists Mujeebur Rehman Shami, Salman Ghani, anchorpersons Salman Hassan, Mansoor Ali Khan and Muhammad Malik were also present to offer their condolences.

The funeral was also attended by senior politicians including Shafqat Mehmood and Fawad Chaudhry. She was laid to rest in a local graveyard.

They prayed for the departed soul and offered condolence to the family.

Atta Tarar expresses condolence

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of senior anchorperson Meher Bokhari’s mother.

In a condolence message, he conveyed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family.

Attaullah Tarar prayed for elevation of ranks of the departed soul in Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.