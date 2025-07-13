CM Maryam launches first-ever riot management police force

Police have been specially trained to manage all types of crowds

LAHORE (APP) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has established Pakistan’s first-ever dedicated Riot Management Police Force, marking a major milestone in law enforcement and crowd control in the province.

The new force has been created within the Punjab Police framework to protect the life, property, and safety of citizens as well as government infrastructure.

The CM said the protection of public life and property is her foremost priority. The cabinet officially approved the establishment of the Riot Management Police, which consists of physically active, capable, and agile officers, trained specifically to respond to volatile situations with professionalism.

As per her directive, a comprehensive eight-week professional training programme was conducted for the first batch of personnel at the Police Training Center Farooqabad. The training followed manuals from the United States, Turkiye, Europe, and other developed countries, and was delivered by experts trained in Turkiye.

During the passing-out ceremony, officers demonstrated exceptional crowd-control drills designed to safely manage violent protest scenarios.

The first phase of the Riot Management Police Force includes 5,000 personnel, out of which 3,000 have successfully completed training. These personnel will be deployed across Punjab’s regional headquarters, with 250 officers assigned to each region to ensure swift and organized response to unrest.

Each Riot Management Police team of 250 personnel is supported by 15 specialized sub-units, including First Aid Unit, Drone Surveillance Team, Crowd Engagement Team, Negotiation Team, Crowd Control Unit, Arrest Unit, Evacuation Team, K9 (dog handler) Unit, Sniper and Tactical Response Team. The force has been equipped with advanced crowd-control equipment, safety gear, and riot protection tools, and personnel will receive special allowances based on their professional roles.

CM Maryam Nawaz was briefed that the Riot Management Police has been specially trained to manage all types of crowds, including organized violent groups. The aim is to not only neutralize threats, but also engage with protesters proactively to prevent damage to public and private property. She stated, “The establishment of this force brings a new dimension to modern governance. By safely controlling angry crowds, it becomes possible to de-escalate tension and prevent chaos.”

The CM said that the Riot Management Police will respond to mobs attempting to create fear or unrest in a professional and strategic manner, minimizing both physical damage and reputational harm to Pakistan. “Attacks by violent protesters not only damage property but also tarnish Pakistan’s image globally,” she observed.

She added, “This force is not only a protective shield for the people but also a symbol of our resolve to ensure law and order through discipline, readiness, and advanced training.”