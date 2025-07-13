Kashmir Martyrs Day being observed today

MUZAFFARABAD (Web Desk) - All is set to observe Kashmir Martyrs Day at both sides of the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir (AJK and IIOJK) and rest of the world on Sunday (today).

The day is observed to pay rich tributes to the martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir, especially those 22 valiant sons of the soil who laid down the supreme sacrifices of their precious lives 94 years ago this day on July 13 in 1931 in front of Central Jail Srinagar raising mutiny against the despotic Dogra Maharajah Rule.

The historic day stands as the foundation stone of the Kashmiris struggle for liberation of the motherland from the clutches of the cruel Dogra regime.

It was revolt against atrocities on July 13, 1931 when people rose against the autocratic Dogra rule and protested against the prosecution of sympathiser of Kashmir freedom struggle, Abdul Qadeer Khan Ghazi.

The Jammu & Kashmir State people living at both sides of the Line of Control – Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir besides rest of the world observe the Kashmir Martyrs Day with the renewal of the pledge to continue the grand mission of the Kashmiri martyrs through perpetuating the freedom struggle, with full vigor, for the achievement of the birth right of self-determination and for the liberation of Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the tyrannical Indian rule.

Special prayers meetings, symposiums will be the hallmark of the Kashmir Martyrs Day across Azad Jammu & Kashmir as well as at various places in the strife-torn Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir and rest of the world to observe the day.

