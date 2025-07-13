New NOTAM issued amid presence of birds around Lahore airport

LAHORE (APP) - The presence of birds at Lahore Airport poses a threat to the safe flight operations of aircraft, the Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) has issued a precautionary notice to air missions (NOTAM) on Saturday.

The PAA has instructed pilots to exercise extreme caution during landing and take-off of aircraft at the Lahore Airport.

Furthermore, in the NOTAM, airlines have been instructed to keep extra fuel in their aircraft, as aircraft can be stopped in the air and on the ground, so extra fuel in aircraft is mandatory.

Birds are a major threat to aircraft, the Pakistan Airport Authority’s NOTAM has instructed to take precautionary measures to avoid accidents.