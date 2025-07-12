Leopard found shot dead in Azad Kashmir

Case registered against unknown assailants for killing the big cat

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - A leopard has been discovered dead in the Basant Kot area of Patika Nasirabad, a tehsil in Azad Kashmir.

According to the Director General of Wildlife Azad Kashmir, the male leopard was killed by a gunshot in the Basant Kot region.

A case has been registered against unidentified individuals under the Wildlife Department’s authority.

The Director General stated that the leopard’s body has been transferred to the Wildlife Breeding Centre in Patika for a post-mortem examination. Wildlife volunteers and government officials are currently gathering information in the area to investigate the incident.