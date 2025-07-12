JUI-F chief expresses desire for change in KP govt

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed a desire for change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, he stated that terrorism has become a norm in Balochistan, law and order situations are not satisfactory, and Sindh is plagued by theft.

He questioned how terrorism could be eradicated from the country, emphasising that this is a matter to ponder over now. He suggested that change should come to the province, specifically from within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in KP.

He claimed that during JUI-F’s government, there was complete peace and order in the province; and any decision regarding change in KP would be made after consultation within the party.

The JUI-F chief remarked that the KP government’s majority is “fake” and that the province cannot afford political turmoil. He criticised the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) as a wrong decision made without consultation, calling for the reversal of this constitutional amendment in the national interest.

He urged political parties to acknowledge that the FATA merger was a mistake.

Fazlur Rehman further stated that differences among political parties are common, but they should not turn into personal enmities.

He said that JUI-F would not recognise armed groups, suggesting that PTI could hold talks if it changes its attitude. He shared that young PTI workers visit him, sit with him, and ask him questions.

To a question, he said he could not comment on seat adjustments regarding the Senate.

Fazl added that if any issues arise with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), they would sit together to resolve them, and an All-Parties Conference (APC) should be convened to address law and order concerns.