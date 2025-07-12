Tragedy in Mian Channu: Father dies of grief after seeing son's body

MIAN CHANNU (Dunya News) – A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded in Mian Channu when the father of Ghulam Saeed, who was brutally killed in Zhob for being Punjabi, passed away from grief upon seeing his son’s body.

The body of Ghulam Saeed reached his ancestral home in Chak No. 72/15-L, where his ailing father, Ghulam Sarwar, succumbed to the shock and sorrow moments after witnessing his son's corpse.

Ghulam Saeed had been returning home after learning of his father’s illness but was killed en route and never got to see him.

Both father and son were laid to rest together, with their joint funeral held at the local school ground. The emotional scene brought tears to every eye, as relatives, villagers, politicians, and law enforcement officers gathered in large numbers to pay their respects.

The nine Punjabi passengers brutally killed in a terrorist attack by the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in Zhob, Balochistan, have been laid to rest in their respective hometowns across Punjab under strict security.

The victims, pulled off passenger buses and executed, included two brothers — Usman and Jabir from Dunyapur — as well as Bilawal (23) from Gujrat, Sheikh Majid from Faisalabad, Junaid from Lahore, Muhammad Asif from Muzaffargarh, Muhammad Irfan from Dera Ghazi Khan, Ghulam Saeed from Khanewal, and Sabir from Gujranwala.

Their bodies were transported to their native towns and handed over to grieving families. In Dunyapur, the joint funeral of brothers Usman and Jabir brought the entire locality to tears as they were buried together in Chowk Qureshi.

In Lahore, mourners at Junaid’s funeral recalled how he had only gone to Quetta to drop off his wife and children at their family home — and tragically returned in a coffin.