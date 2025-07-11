Nine passengers offloaded from bus, shot dead in Balochistan's Zhob District

ZHOB (Dunya News) - At least nine people were abducted by terrorists affiliated with Fitna-ul-Hindustan from a bus in Balochistan’s Zhob district on Thursday night and martyred after checking their identities, Dunya News reported.

According to details, Fitna-ul-Hindustan terrorists offloaded nine passengers from a bus going to Lahore from Quetta and shot them dead. Those martyred were reportedly from Punjab.

According to the Assistant Commissioner Zhob Assistant Commissioner, the bodies of the martyred passengers have been transferred to Rakni Hospital. He confirmed that all nine people martyred were from Punjab. Two of the victims were real brothers.

The spokesperson for the Balochistan government in a statement said that the security forces reached the spot after the incident and pursued the terrorists. The terrorists fled under the cover of darkness, and the pursuit is still ongoing. Security forces have also launched a search operation in the area.

The spokesperson further stated that security forces were conducting intensive operations against the terrorists and the protection of citizens remains the government’s top priority. He said that the terrorists offloaded passengers from the bus and martyred them after identification.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has strongly condemned the incident, calling it a cowardly act of terrorism. He said that the killers will be hunted down and brought to a dreadful end.

He made it clear that there is no place for terrorists in Balochistan, and those who challenge the writ of the state will be completely eliminated. “This was purely an act of terrorism carried out by evil forces that not only want to destabilise Pakistan, but also want to break it,” he stated.

CM Bugti stated that the intent behind such attacks is to create an atmosphere of fear and violence, but Pakistan will never be divided. He emphasised that Pakistan’s enemies will never succeed in their attempts to destabilise the nation.

