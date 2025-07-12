Nine victims of BLA terror attack in Zhob laid to rest across Punjab

Their bodies were transported to their native towns and handed over to grieving families

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The nine Punjabi passengers brutally killed in a terrorist attack by the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in Zhob, Balochistan, have been laid to rest in their respective hometowns across Punjab under strict security.

The victims, pulled off passenger buses and executed, included two brothers — Usman and Jabir from Dunyapur — as well as Bilawal (23) from Gujrat, Sheikh Majid from Faisalabad, Junaid from Lahore, Muhammad Asif from Muzaffargarh, Muhammad Irfan from Dera Ghazi Khan, Ghulam Saeed from Khanewal, and Sabir from Gujranwala.

Their bodies were transported to their native towns and handed over to grieving families. In Dunyapur, the joint funeral of brothers Usman and Jabir brought the entire locality to tears as they were buried together in Chowk Qureshi.

Sheikh Majid, a clothing trader in Loralai, was buried in Faisalabad. He is survived by his widow, mother, and three siblings. Bilawal, who had recently returned from Dubai and was visiting friends in Quetta, was laid to rest in Gujrat.

Junaid from Lahore was traveling back from his in-laws in Quetta when he was targeted in the same bus attack. His martyrdom plunged his neighborhood into mourning, with residents demanding swift justice from the government.

This tragic incident echoed a similar attack from April 2024 in Nushki, where nine Punjabi travelers were also executed by militants.