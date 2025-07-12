KP CM Gandapur meets Afghan Ambassador, offers support for cancer hospital

Pakistan Pakistan KP CM Gandapur meets Afghan Ambassador, offers support for cancer hospital

Gandapur expressed KP’s willingness to assist in Afghan welfare

Follow on Published On: Sat, 12 Jul 2025 12:52:06 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur met with Afghanistan’s Ambassador Ahmad Shakeeb to discuss bilateral relations, mutual cooperation, and regional stability.

During the meeting, both sides emphasised strengthening ties, particularly in the agriculture sector, with assurances of enhanced collaboration. Chief Minister Gandapur also offered support for the establishment of a cancer hospital in Afghanistan.

Highlighting the deep-rooted ethnic, linguistic, tribal, and religious ties between the two nations, Gandapur stated that Pakistan and Afghanistan must jointly counter external threats and work together for a peaceful, stable future for coming generations.

He further expressed KP’s willingness to assist in Afghan welfare and proposed sending a special delegation to Afghanistan aimed at fostering trust and mutual understanding.

Ambassador Ahmad Shakeeb thanked the KP government for its continued support and care for Afghan refugees residing in the province.