Ishaq Dar meets Cambodian counterpart to boost bilateral trade and ties

ASEAN Regional Forum focuses on strengthening economic cooperation and diplomatic engagement

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 11 Jul 2025 18:56:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Foreign Office has confirmed that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with his Cambodian counterpart on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum.

According to the official statement issued from the capital on Friday, the meeting emphasised mutual interest in expanding trade and investment between Pakistan and Cambodia.

Both leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral relations across all levels and deepen diplomatic ties.

Dar also expressed Pakistan’s anticipation of a forthcoming visit by the Prime Minister of Cambodia.

In response, the Cambodian Foreign Minister noted that the dates for the visit would be finalised through diplomatic channels.

The interaction reflects Pakistan’s growing engagement with Southeast Asian nations, with a focus on regional cooperation, economic connectivity, and high-level exchanges.