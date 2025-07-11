Seven die as vehicle falls into ravine in Kurram

KURRAM (Dunya News) – Seven people lost their lives when a vehicle fell into a ravine in District Kurram.

The incident occurred in the Gandao area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district, where a passenger vehicle plunged hundreds of feet into a deep gorge while negotiating a turn. The vehicle was en route from Gandal to Sadda.

According to police, seven people were killed and two others were injured in the accident.

The injured and the bodies have been shifted to the hospital.

Police officials stated that an investigation into the incident has been launched.

