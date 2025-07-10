Naqvi denounces malicious campaign against President, PM, and COAS

President Zardari enjoys a strong and respectful relationship with the leadership of armed forces

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday strongly denounced a coordinated misinformation campaign targeting President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir.

“I have categorically stated that there has been no discussion, nor does any such idea exist, about the President being asked to resign or the COAS aspiring to assume the presidency,” he wrote in a post shared on social media platform X.

The remarks come in response to recent rumors and propaganda circulating on social and digital media.

“The President of Pakistan enjoys a strong and respectful relationship with the leadership of the Armed Forces. He has clearly stated: ‘I know who is spreading these falsehoods, why they are doing so, and who stands to benefit from this propaganda’,” he added.

The interior minister said the sole focus of the COAS is the strength and stability of Pakistan, nothing else.

“To those involved in this narrative, do whatever you wish in collaboration with hostile foreign agencies. As for us, we will do whatever is necessary to make Pakistan strong again,” Naqvi reiterated.

