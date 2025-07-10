Imran Khan's release depends on himself, not family: Irfan Siddiqui

The arrival of Qasim and Suleiman will not cause any storm in politics

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Senator Irfan Siddiqui stated that there would be no objection if the children of PTI founder Imran Khan join the party’s protest movement, provided they work within the bounds of the law.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Khan wanted to bring his children into politics. “His children are welcome to come to Pakistan, and if they wish to join the PTI’s upcoming political movement, they may do so”.

The arrival of Qasim and Suleiman will not cause any storm in politics, he said, adding that the PTI founder cannot be released by his children or sisters as his release “depends solely on himself”.

Talking about improving party position in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the reserved seats, he said no change is going to happen in the provincial government.

Siddiqui further said that President Asif Zardari, as head of the state, is performing his duties well. He has not created any difficulties for the government. “PPP is our coalition partner — why would we want to disrupt the current system?”

The senator also endorsed the government’s decision to import sugar, saying it aimed at controlling the prices in local market.

He added that the government is taking steps to provide relief to the public.

