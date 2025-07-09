DPM to represent Pakistan at ASEAN Forum in Kuala Lumpur

(Web Desk) - Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will lead the Pakistan delegation at the 32nd Ministerial Meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum, being held in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

The meeting will be attended by the Foreign Ministers and representatives of the 27 ASEAN Regional Forum member countries, along with the Secretary-General of ASEAN.

At the ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting, Ishaq Dar will participate in discussions on political and security issues affecting the Asia-Pacific region, with a focus on promoting peace, stability, and mutual cooperation through dialogue.

During his visit to Kuala Lumpur, he will also meet with his Malaysian counterpart as well as other visiting Foreign Ministers and representatives. Besides, he will engage with the Pakistani community in Kuala Lumpur.

Established in 1994, the ASEAN Regional Forum serves as a key platform for multilateral dialogue and consultations on regional peace and security issues.

Pakistan has been an active member of the ASEAN Regional Forum since joining the Forum in 2004 and continues to contribute constructively to its activities and initiatives.