PM Shehbaz vows to further strengthen Pak-Turkiye bilateral ties

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz vows to further strengthen Pak-Turkiye bilateral ties

He was talking to Turkiye's foreign minister and Minister of national defence

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 09 Jul 2025 20:45:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited Turkish companies to expand their investment footprints in Pakistan and to share their expertise in country's structural reforms, economic growth and development.

He was talking to Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Minister of National Defence, Yasar Guler, who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The prime minister stressed the need for concerted efforts by both sides to enhance bilateral trade to attain the mutually agreed target of $5 billion.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to further strengthening cooperation with Turkiye in diverse fields, including trade, investment, technology, and defence.

Shehbaz Sharif underscored the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkiye that remain deeply rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual respect. He also expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral relations.

Recalling his interactions with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's firm resolve to transform Pak-Turkiye relations into a strategic partnership in the days to come.

Also Read: Pakistan, Turkiye aim to boost bilateral trade to $5bn: Turkish FM

Welcoming the convening of the Joint Commission's meeting, co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope that the bilateral relations between the two countries would attain further momentum, leading to bolstering of cooperation in multifaceted areas.

While reiterating the commitment of the both countries to continue their strong and unwavering support for each other's core interests, the prime minister emphasized the need for closer coordination between the two sides amidst the fast evolving regional and global environment, particularly in the context of Gaza and Iran.

The prime minister once again expressed his deepest gratitude to the Turkish nation and leadership for their steadfast support to Pakistan during the recent Indian aggression.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir, National Security Adviser Lt Gen Asim Malik, and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.