Tarar reaches Beijing to attend Global Civilisation Dialogue

The dialogue is part of Global Civilisation Initiative based on President Xi’s vision

BEIJING (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has arrived in Beijing to participate in the two-day ministerial meeting on Global Civilisation Dialogue commencing tomorrow.

The meeting is being held in collaboration with the Publicity and International Departments of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

This dialogue is part of the Global Civilisation Initiative based on Chinese President Xi Jinping's vision.

Attaullah Tarar will deliver a keynote speech at the sub-forum on "Civilisation Exchange and Mutual Learning: Cultural Heritage and Innovation." His participation reflects the importance of promoting dialogue and cooperation among civilisations in the areas of culture, media, and innovation.

During the visit, the minister will also meet with Ms. Cao Shumin, Deputy Head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

The meeting will discuss ways to further enhance media cooperation between Pakistan and China. Besides, views will be exchanged on exploring new opportunities for cultural exchanges and mutual understanding.

Attaullah Tarar's presence at this high-level event reflects strong ties between the leaderships and peoples of China and Pakistan. His visit shows the shared vision of both countries in promoting civilisational dialogue.

Talking about the event, Tarar said that dialogue among civilisations is the foundation of global harmony, peace, and development. He said that Pakistan will continue to play an active role in this process.

He said that the meeting provides a unique opportunity to foster mutual respect and a spirit of learning among civilisations around the world.