At least one dead, three injured in Bannu drone attack

Two quadcopters were used in the assault by militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

BANNU (Web Desk) - A drone attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district left one woman dead and three others injured, police said on Wednesday.

According to officials, two quadcopter drones were used in the assault, one of which crashed into the residential area, killing a woman and injuring three others.

The second drone hit the Miryan Police Station, though it did not cause any casualties. However, the police station's solar panels were damaged in the strike.

The injured were later shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Bannu for medical treatment.

In response, the police launched search operation in both the affected areas to arrest the suspects.

Authorities confirmed that it was the fourth drone attack in Bannu in recent months, part of a growing trend of militant groups using quadcopter drones for targeted assaults.

Previous attacks have also caused injuries and damage, raising concerns over evolving terrorist tactics in the region.

Last month, in a move to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police acquired a modern anti-drone system designed to detect and neutralise hostile drones from long distances.

Officials stated that the system would be deployed to safeguard sensitive government installations, public figures, and major events.