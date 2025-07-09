KP govt to host APC on law and order amid rising terror threats

Gandapur announced that invitations will be sent to all parliamentary leaders of political parties

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to convene an All Parties Conference (APC) to address the deteriorating law and order situation across the province, especially in the merged tribal districts.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, which focused on the security conditions in North and South Waziristan and other merged areas. The meeting was attended by members of the provincial cabinet and senior officials.

It was agreed to form a government delegation to visit affected regions and accelerate public consultations. The delegation will work toward formulating a unified and effective strategy to eliminate terrorism.

Chief Minister Gandapur announced that invitations will be sent to all parliamentary leaders of political parties for the upcoming APC. He stressed the need for unity beyond political lines to restore peace and stability.

"All political stakeholders must speak with one voice and implement a joint strategy to counter terrorism," he said. "Sustainable peace can only be achieved through meaningful action, mutual consultation, and consensus."

He also called an emergency meeting of MNAs and MPAs from the merged districts to address the security concerns in their constituencies.