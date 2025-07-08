Justice Junaid Ghaffar sworn in as SHC chief justice

Pakistan Pakistan Justice Junaid Ghaffar sworn in as SHC chief justice

The event was at historic venue where Quaid-e-Azam took his oath as country’s first Governor-General

Follow on Published On: Tue, 08 Jul 2025 11:00:43 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Justice Junaid Ghaffar on Tuesday took oath as new chief justice of the Sindh High Court (SHC).

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori administered the oath to the newly appointed chief justice at a ceremony which was held at the historic venue where the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, took his oath as the country’s first Governor-General.

The event was also attended by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and other dignitaries. This marked the first time that the oath ceremony was held at this significant location.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari approved the appointments of chief justices of the four high courts. Law Ministry has issued notifications of appointment of chief justices after approval by the President.

The Law Ministry has issued notification of appointment of Justice Sarfraz Dogar as the new chief justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The notifications of appointment of justice SM Attique Shah as chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Rozi Khan as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) and Justice Junaid Ghaffar as the chief justice of the Sindh High Court (SHC) have also been issued.

It is recalled that the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has last week nominated the chief justices of the four high courts.

President Zardari would administer the oath to Justice Sarfraz Dogar later today.

