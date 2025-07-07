PM Shehbaz directs NDMA to remain on high alert amid rains

NDMA has been tasked to coordinate with provincial governments

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the NDMA, rescue agencies, and administration to remain on high alert to deal with any emergency situation arising from the recent rains.

According to the Prime Minister Office, Shehbaz Sharif instructed these agencies to immediately implement precautionary measures in anticipation of potential flooding in areas adjacent to the Indus River and other waterways.

He further directed the NDMA to strengthen coordination with Provincial Disaster Management Authorities to ensure an effective and unified response. The NDMA has also been tasked with reinforcing close collaboration with provincial governments and all relevant institutions.

Emphasising the importance of public awareness, he urged all provincial administrations to continue robust information campaigns to keep citizens informed and prepared.

Meanwhile, the prime minister advised the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to keep the public informed with real-time, accurate updates using all available communication channels. He noted that the operation of the Tarbela Dam spillway could increase the risk of flooding in the lower districts along the Indus River.

The prime minister also instructed the National Emergency Operation Center to clearly identify and publicly communicate the vulnerable areas, categorized by high, medium, or low flood threat so that timely warnings can be issued.

He directed the NDMA to ensure that all provincial administrations are fully prepared in advance to respond effectively to any emerging situation.