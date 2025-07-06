'No Chinese inputs, no Turkish fighters', just Pakistan's firepower, Khawaja Asif says

Says Pakistan shattered New Delhi's self-proclaimed pride

Sun, 06 Jul 2025 07:52:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has firmly rejected Indian claims that China provided real-time satellite intelligence to assist Islamabad during the recent border conflict, calling the allegations “a desperate attempt to pacify India’s domestic audience after defeat.”

Indian Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Rahul R. Singh had alleged that Beijing gave Pakistan live satellite inputs to expose Indian military positions during a four-day conflict in May. He also claimed Turkiye provided combat drones and technical support.

Talking to a TV channel, Asif dismissed the remarks as “baseless,” asserting that Pakistan fought and won the battle independently, exposing the hollowness of India's military superiority.

“The whole world supported us diplomatically — only Israel stood with India,” Asif said, adding, “Such claims reflect India’s frustration over defeat both on the battlefield and the diplomatic front.”

He clarified that while Pakistan received diplomatic support from allies such as China and Turkiye, military operations were carried out by Pakistan alone.

“We also buy arms from the US — does that make America a party to the war? India itself uses French Rafale jets while we operate French submarines,” he pointed out.

Khawaja Asif brushed off these accusations, reiterating Pakistan’s military strength and readiness.

“If India dares repeat aggression, it will face the same fate,” he warned.

To a question, the defence minister said, they have not ruled out an attempt to change Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, saying an element of elected and non-elected persists in the province.

The PML-N leader said the PTI is in disarray as conflicting views and dissenting voices are emerging, adding the founder’s sisters are saying one thing, someone else is saying something different.

Khawaja Asif said the PPP's participation in the federal government could not be ruled out, adding PDM and coalition government experience had been made in the past.

To a question, the defence minister said, "Why should Nawaz Sharif go to meet the PTI founder? When he first went to Bani Gala, the founder had demanded Rs4 million from him."