Khawaja Asif says attempt to change KP govt possible

Says Pakistan shattered New Delhi's self-proclaimed pride

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has not ruled out an attempt to change Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, saying an element of elected and non-elected persists in the province.

Talking to a TV channel, the PML-N leader said the PTI is in disarray as conflicting views and dissenting voices are emerging, adding the founder’s sisters are saying one thing, someone else is saying something different.

Khawaja Asif said the PPP's participation in the federal government could not be ruled out, adding PDM and coalition government experience had been made in the past.

To a question, the defence minister said, "Why should Nawaz Sharif go to meet the PTI founder? When he first went to Bani Gala, the founder had demanded Rs4 million from him."

The defence minister said Pakistan defeated India in the recent conflict and shattered New Delhi's self-proclaimed pride.

Pakistani military has undoubtedly proved its mettle in the war with India, reiterated Asif.

The defence minister said that the war fought independently by Pakistan. Acknowledging diplomatic support from China and Turkiye, Asif said that buying defence equipment from a country doesn't imply its involvement in the war.

"We also purchase weapons from the US — does that mean that it was involved too?" he questioned.

Rejecting the accusations, he pointed out that India uses France-made fighter jets while Pakistan has submarines of the same origin.

China extended diplomatic support to Pakistan during the war, he added.

Slamming the Indian accusations, the defence minister vowed that India would experience the same outcome if it resorted to aggression again.