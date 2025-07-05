Political, religious leaders attend annual ghusal ceremony at Data Darbar

Dar among key dignitaries present at the sacred ritual honouring the revered Sufi saint

LAHORE – (Lahore News) - The annual Ghusal Mubarak (ceremonial washing) of the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), was held Saturday with religious devotion and grace in Lahore.

The event brought together a host of political leaders, senior officials, scholars, and devotees in a powerful display of spiritual unity and reverence.

Among the prominent political figures who attended the event were Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Punjab Minister for Finance Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, Minister for Auqaf Ch Shafay Hussain, Food Minister Bilal Yasin, Parliamentary Secretary Malik Waheed, and Secretary Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari. The gathering also included the Senior Member Board of Revenue and Chairman Religious Affairs Committee, Nabeel Javed.

In addition, top law enforcement officials were present, including CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, former CCPO Aslam Tareen, and other high-ranking officers.

The spiritual dimension of the event was further enriched by the participation of the Khateeb of Data Darbar, Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, who led prayers during the ceremony.

Representatives from the Department of Religious Affairs and shrine management were also in attendance, including Director General Religious Affairs Khalid Mehmood Sandhu, Manager Darbar Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman Muhammad Zahid, Manager Darbar Tahir Maqsood, Deputy Directors Asif Ijaz and Muhammad Tahir, and Administrator Badshahi Mosque Mohand Ali Khan.

The ceremony was marked by the traditional washing of the shrine with rosewater and special fragrances, symbolizing purification and reverence for one of South Asia’s most celebrated Sufi saints. A large number of Ulema (Islamic scholars) and Zaireen (pilgrims) also took part in the spiritually charged gathering.

The event concluded with special prayers for national unity, peace, and prosperity, drawing together people from all walks of life in a shared moment of spiritual reflection.