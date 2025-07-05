Pakistan taught India an unforgettable lesson: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan taught India an unforgettable lesson: Ishaq Dar

Credits military success, national unity, and diplomacy for Pakistan’s standing on the global stage

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 05 Jul 2025 17:38:57 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar stated that on May 9 and 10, Pakistan taught India a lesson it will never forget.

Speaking to the media outside Data Darbar in Lahore, he said that Pakistan emerged successful against Indian aggression and the global community recognised Pakistan’s role.

Dar expressed gratitude to God for Pakistan’s success, saying that Pakistan defeated a much larger adversary. “We downed six Indian fighter jets during the conflict. God granted Pakistan both respect and victory. The civil and military leadership defended the country with great success,” he said.

Refuting rumours about a meeting between Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan, Dar said, “These are mere speculations and not based on facts. Any reports of Nawaz visiting Adiala Jail are purely speculative.”

He added, “When India attacked, we reached out to all political parties. The world heard our united voice. We are ready to work with political parties, and legal accountability will follow if anyone violated the law in the past.”

Praising the armed forces, he said: “We are proud of our military. Pakistan currently holds the presidency of the UN Security Council. We condemned Israeli aggression against Iran. The Iranians—our Muslim brothers—expressed deep gratitude to Pakistan. We aim for peace and prosperity in this region.”

He emphasised that Pakistan is now on a path of development. “Inflation is decreasing, prosperity is returning, and employment opportunities will rise. In 2022, the country was in deep crisis, and without a change in leadership, we could have defaulted. We bore political losses to put the country first.”

Dar added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working tirelessly to ensure the country’s progress.

“The economy is stabilising, and we are proud of our armed forces, who are bravely fighting terrorism. Our soldiers are sending extremists to hell.”

He concluded by saying, “Iran has realised that Pakistan is its true friend. Iranian parliament chanted ‘Thank You Pakistan’ slogans, and Pakistani flags were seen at the funerals of Iranian martyrs.”