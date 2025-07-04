Azerbaijan signs $2 billion investment deal with Pakistan

Both countries also agree to explore further opportunities for collaboration across various fields

KHANKENDI (Dunya News) – In a major breakthrough for Pakistan-Azerbaijan economic ties, Azerbaijan has signed a $2 billion investment deal to boost economic cooperation with Pakistan.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov put pen to paper on behalf of their respective countries.

This deal marks a big step forward in strengthening trade and investment relations, with both sides aiming to take their partnership to new heights.

A larger, more detailed agreement is expected to be signed during the upcoming visit of the Azerbaijani President to Pakistan.

The signing took place after a cordial meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev in Khankendi during the ECO Summit.

Members of the Pakistani delegation also attended the ceremony.

The agreement is expected to open the door for broader cooperation in multiple sectors and reflects the growing trust and brotherly ties between the two nations.

Officials say key aspects of the agreement had already been worked out through earlier diplomatic efforts, including visits by the Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and Pakistani envoys.

Both countries also agreed to explore further opportunities for collaboration across various fields, aiming to build stronger economic bridges for the future.