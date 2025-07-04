Pakistan PM and Iranian President meet in Azerbaijan, express satisfaction over growing ties

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan PM and Iranian President meet in Azerbaijan, express satisfaction over growing ties

PM Shehbaz is in Khankendi for the 17th ECO Summit

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 04 Jul 2025 18:21:45 PKT

BAKU (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 17th ECO Summit in the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi.

During the meeting, both leaders took stock of the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and Iran across all sectors and expressed satisfaction over the progress made on decisions taken in their previous meetings.

They agreed to keep the ball rolling in strengthening bilateral ties.

The two also discussed the rising regional tensions, especially in the wake of Israel’s unprovoked aggression against Iran.

Prime Minister Shehbaz praised Iran’s wise decision to go for a ceasefire under President Pezeshkian’s leadership, calling it a step in the right direction.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Iranian people and government, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan is committed to working hand in hand with Iran to promote peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy.

Read also: PM Shehbaz meets Iranian ambassador; reaffirms support

President Pezeshkian appreciated Pakistan’s strong diplomatic backing during the recent crisis, especially at international forums, and thanked Pakistan for playing a key role in de-escalating tensions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Iranian Supreme Leader on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.