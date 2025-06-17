PM Shehbaz meets Iranian ambassador; reaffirms support

The entire Pakistani nation's sympathies are with Iran over the martyrdom of innocent people

Updated On: Tue, 17 Jun 2025 06:10:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistani nation’s sympathies are with Iran over the martyrdom of innocent people.

The PM reiterated Pakistan's strong condemnation of recent Israeli aggression against Iran and expressed solidarity with the Iranian people and government amid heightened tensions in the region.

The PM made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam on the sidelines of the International Maritime Expo and Conference in Islamabad on Monday.

“The entire Pakistani nation’s sympathies are with Iran over the martyrdom of innocent people,” he said.

He referred to his recent telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which Pakistan reaffirmed its support for Iran at the United Nations Security Council.

Sharif stressed that Israel’s attacks on Iran are a blatant violation of the UN Charter and international law.

The premier further underscored that Pakistan would continue to stand by Iran in the face of Israeli aggression and maintain its commitment to supporting Iran's sovereignty on the global stage.