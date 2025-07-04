KP CM unveils governance roadmap with strict accountability measures

Pakistan Pakistan KP CM unveils governance roadmap with strict accountability measures

Pledges reforms, departmental follow-ups, and zero tolerance for corruption in public sector

Follow on Published On: Fri, 04 Jul 2025 19:04:11 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, announced a detailed roadmap for good governance, promising strict monitoring of every government department and holding officials accountable for delivery failures.

Speaking at the KP Good Governance Map ceremony, Gandapur emphasised that the roadmap is not just symbolic but action-oriented, focusing equally on delivery and accountability.

He criticised the lack of adherence to departmental Rules of Business, stating that “performance is not being delivered in the manner it should be.”

The Chief Minister highlighted serious lapses in the education sector. "No child in my province should be without furniture in school — if there is, then what are we even doing?" he questioned, noting the mysterious disappearance of washrooms built in many public schools.

Gandapur revealed that the Education Department holds Rs 33 billion, yet the sitting minister was unaware of this. "When I was a minister, I provided furniture to every school in Dera Ismail Khan. Now, as CM, I received a staggering Rs 40 billion demand for just DI Khan schools."

More to read: New Daanish Schools approved across Balochistan, AJK



He also raised concerns about public servants misusing government furniture, and pointed to a "joint venture of corruption" between politicians and bureaucracy.

He warned that under the new roadmap, departments failing to deliver will be phased out of the system automatically.

He concluded by saying that the education department alone embezzles billions every year, and demanded clarity on the massive spending on TA/DA and other scattered funds. “We must fix this system together,” he urged.