New Daanish Schools approved across Balochistan, AJK

Pakistan Pakistan New Daanish Schools approved across Balochistan, AJK

Six education projects cleared to boost learning nationwide

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 03 Jul 2025 20:58:22 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved six major education projects worth Rs19.253 billion.

The approval came during a meeting chaired by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal in Islamabad.

Among the approved projects is the establishment of Daanish Schools in five districts of Balochistan – Qilla Saifullah, Sibi, Dera Bugti, Zhob, and Musakhel. Another Daanish School will be set up in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

All projects will follow a fifty-fifty cost-sharing model between the federal and respective provincial governments.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal commended the Balochistan government for allocating land and agreeing to cover half the construction costs. He described it as a model of cooperation that other provinces should consider.

The initiative is aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision to improve education access in less developed regions.

Originally launched in Punjab, Daanish Schools are residential institutions offering free, quality education to underprivileged children.

The federal government has indicated plans to further expand the Daanish School system to other underserved districts across the country.