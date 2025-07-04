International court's interim ruling on IWT validates Pakistan's stance, says FO

Pakistan Pakistan International court's interim ruling on IWT validates Pakistan's stance, says FO

Say India’s actions go against the spirit and letter of the agreement

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 04 Jul 2025 18:25:56 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Foreign Office has welcomed the interim decision by the International Court of Arbitration, calling it a clear endorsement of Pakistan’s position on the Indus Waters Treaty.

During his weekly press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said the verdict came in response to India’s unlawful suspension of the treaty.

He stated, “The ruling confirms that the Indus Waters Treaty is valid, in force, and cannot be bypassed or altered unilaterally by India.”

He emphasised that India did not have a leg to stand on when it comes to claims against Pakistan under the treaty.

“India’s actions go against the spirit and letter of the agreement, and the court’s decision has put things in black and white,” he added.

Referring to Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar’s recent comments about “nuclear blackmailing” by Pakistan, the spokesperson brushed them off, saying such remarks only reflect India’s insecurity and Pakistan’s proven strategic capability.

Read also: Pakistan hails Hague court's ruling on Indus Waters Treaty

Khan also mentioned that Pakistan had taken over the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of July. “We will focus on multilateralism, peaceful resolution of conflicts, and lead key discussions including on the issue of Palestine,” he said.

Regarding the Tibet issue, the spokesperson clearly stated that it is an internal matter of China, reaffirming Pakistan’s longstanding support for China’s sovereignty.