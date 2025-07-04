Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance ties in various fields

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his invitation to President Ilham to visit Pakistan

(Web Desk) – Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to enhance their cooperation in the fields of trade and investment.

This came at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Khankendi on the sidelines of ECO Summit.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the progress made regarding the investment prospects.

They reiterated their resolve to strengthen the economic partnership, especially Azerbaijan's investment in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that the recent interactions between the leadership of both countries has helped in making the relationship ever stronger.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his invitation to President Ilham to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

DPM Dar, Azerbaijan FM agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov on the sidelines of the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi.

During the meeting, the deputy PM congratulated Azerbaijan’s leadership on the successful hosting of the Summit and lauded its proactive role in ECO.

“We reaffirmed that recent high-level exchanges have further strengthened our bilateral ties and expressed commitment to deepening cooperation across diverse sectors,” he added.

DPM Dar, foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Separately, Ishaq Dar also met Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, on the sidelines of the 17th ECO Summit in Shusha, Azerbaijan.

“We reaffirmed commitment to strong Pakistan–Turkmenistan ties and reviewed progress on key areas of cooperation, particularly in energy, trade, and regional connectivity. We also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern, and our shared resolve to promote regional peace and security,” the deputy PM said on his social media account on ‘X’.

He also conveyed heartfelt thanks for Turkmenistan’s support in facilitating evacuation of Pakistanis from Iran during the recent regional crisis.