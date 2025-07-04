DPM Dar, Azerbaijan FM agree to strengthen bilateral ties

He also met Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, on the sidelines of ECO summit

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday met with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov on the sidelines of the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi.

During the meeting, the deputy PM congratulated Azerbaijan’s leadership on the successful hosting of the Summit and lauded its proactive role in ECO.

“We reaffirmed that recent high-level exchanges have further strengthened our bilateral ties and expressed commitment to deepening cooperation across diverse sectors,” he added.

Separately, Ishaq Dar also met Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, on the sidelines of the 17th ECO Summit in Shusha, Azerbaijan.

“We reaffirmed commitment to strong Pakistan–Turkmenistan ties and reviewed progress on key areas of cooperation, particularly in energy, trade, and regional connectivity. We also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern, and our shared resolve to promote regional peace and security,” the deputy PM said on his social media account on ‘X’.

He also conveyed heartfelt thanks for Turkmenistan’s support in facilitating evacuation of Pakistanis from Iran during the recent regional crisis.