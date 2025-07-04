Governor should stay within constitutional limits, says KP minister

Afridi emphasised that the Governor must remember he is a representative of the state

Fri, 04 Jul 2025 14:06:10 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Education Meena Khan Afridi has reacted to the political activities of the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Provincial Minister Afridi stated that the Governor's role is to act within constitutional limits, and interference in political activities is unacceptable. Turning the Governor House into a political hub is against the Constitution. Instead of remaining neutral, the Governor is speaking the language of the opposition, he said.

He further warned that if the Governor does not refrain from political involvement, there will be a public backlash. The Governor of the province should not participate in political gatherings but stay within his constitutional boundaries. By displaying partiality, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is violating his constitutional oath.

Afridi emphasised that the Governor must remember he is a representative of the state, not of any political party. Playing a political role is an insult to the office of Governor. “We reject the political activities taking place in the Governor House, and the people of the province also do not accept the Governor’s partiality,” he added.

