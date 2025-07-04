BRT, Peoples Bus Service partially suspended in Karachi

7 out of 10 bus routes will remain closed

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Activities of the BRT and Peoples Bus Service in Karachi have been partially suspended due to security concerns during Muharram-ul-Haram,

A spokesperson for the Peoples Bus Service stated that the BRT (Green Line) service will be completely suspended on the 8th, 9th, and 10th of Muharram.

The spokesperson further added that on the 9th and 10th of Muharram, 7 out of 10 bus routes will remain closed, while on the 8th of Muharram, service on 5 routes will be partially suspended.

BRT officials said that the decision to suspend bus services was made keeping in mind the routes of Muharram processions and public safety.