Seven die in Karachi building collapse, several trapped under rubble

According to rescue officials, 10 injured people have been pulled out from the debris so far

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz express grief over loss of lives

Sindh CM Murad Ali seeks report from Sindh Building Control Authority

Fri, 04 Jul 2025 15:32:20 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least seven people were killed on Friday when a five-storey residential building collapsed in the Baghdadi area of Lyari leaving several others trapped under the rubble.

According to rescue sources, 10 people have been pulled out injured — one of them in critical condition.

Rescue teams, police, and Rangers reached the scene shortly after the incident and launched relief operations. Rescuers have been using heavy machinery to remove the debris.

Local residents are also actively assisting in the rescue efforts.

Rescue officials reported that 10 injured individuals — including three women — have been shifted to the Trauma Centre at Civil Hospital. Hospital authorities have confirmed that one of the injured women is in critical condition.

An Edhi Foundation spokesperson stated that two bodies and five injured people were recovered from the debris. Emergency has been declared at both the Jinnah Hospital and the Civil Hospital.

Eyewitnesses said that several families were living in the building, which was in a dilapidated condition.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said on X, “Relief and rescue work is ongoing,”

A five storey building in Baghdadi, Lyari has collapsed. Relief and rescue work is on going. Will keep everyone posted — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) July 4, 2025

Meanwhile, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has taken notice of the incident and directed that all trapped individuals be rescued as quickly as possible.

Roof and building collapses are common across Pakistan, mainly because of poor safety standards and shoddy construction materials in the South Asian country of more than 240 million people.

But Karachi, home to more than 20 million, is especially notorious for poor construction, illegal extensions, ageing infrastructure, overcrowding, and lax enforcement of building regulations.

PRESIDENT, PM EXPRESS GRIEF OVER LOSS OF LIVES

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic building collapse in Karachi. He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the swift recovery and rehabilitation of the injured.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed grief over the incident and directed that the rescue operation to retrieve those trapped under the debris be expedited. He instructed that all possible medical facilities be provided to the injured.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need to formulate a strategy on a priority basis to prevent such accidents in the future.

GOVERNOR TESSORI, CM SHAH EXPRESS CONCERN

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori expressed concern over the collapse and instructed rescue agencies to carry out relief operations. He emphasized that all available resources should be used to pull those trapped under rubble out and to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the incident, calling it a deeply tragic event. He directed the authorities to submit an urgent report and ordered the Sindh Building Control Authority to immediately provide details of all deteriorating buildings across the city.