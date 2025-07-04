A timeline of Karachi's major building collapses since 2020

Dozens have lost lives to unsafe structures since 2020

KARACHI (Web Desk) – In the span of five years, Karachi has been rocked by a series of deadly building collapses, revealing a persistent pattern of negligence, poor regulation, and weak enforcement.

From the narrow alleys of Lyari to the industrial zones of New Karachi, structurally compromised buildings -- many previously flagged as dangerous -- have continued to house families until disaster strikes.

Despite repeated warnings from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and occasional evacuations, residents often remain in these high-risk structures. When tragedy unfolds, rescue operations rely on a mix of local volunteers, Rangers, police, and emergency responders.

Major collapses in Karachi (2020–2025)

Today (July 4, 2025), a five-storey residential building crumbled in Lyari's Baghdadi neighbourhood, killing seven people and injuring several others. The building, reportedly over 50 years old, had been served with four evacuation notices by the SBCA – but none were acted upon.

Emergency crews, assisted by local residents and NGOs like the Edhi Foundation, pulled ten survivors – three of them women – from the rubble. One woman remains in critical condition at Civil Hospital’s Trauma Centre. A state of emergency was declared at both Civil and Jinnah hospitals.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab and Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani supervised the relief efforts. Authorities confirmed the building had been officially declared unsafe.

In Kharadar, on June 30, 2025, a roof slab of a six-storey building caved in, trapping 22 people. Miraculously, there were no fatalities. Structural warnings had been issued earlier due to visible deterioration.

On April 30, 2025, a partial collapse of a two-year-old, three-storey residential structure in Bhains Colony killed a two-year-old girl and injured two others.

On December 18, 2023, a gas-cylinder explosion triggered the collapse of a two-storey building in Machar Colony. Three people, including two children, died; 17 were injured. Nearby buildings were also damaged.

October 11, 2023, during the pouring of a reinforced concrete slab, an under-construction three-storey building collapsed in Shah Faisal Colony. Five labourers died, four were injured. In response, four SBCA officials were suspended, and an FIR was registered.

On April 12, 2023, a New Karachi factory fire led to a structural collapse mid-rescue, killing four firefighters and injuring 13. The incident highlighted poor industrial safety standards.

In March 2020, a five-storey building in Gulbahar (Rizvia Society) known as Dr. Jamal Fatima Apartments collapsed, killing 27 residents. Built without approval, the structure’s collapse became a landmark case. Courts later ordered compensation to families, but no major policy reform followed.

After the 2020 Gulbahar tragedy, court-ordered compensation offered a glimmer of accountability. Still, illegal construction, outdated regulations, and corruption remain deeply embedded.

SBCA surveys have identified over 578 hazardous structures across Karachi. Many were issued evacuation notices, yet enforcement remains minimal. In most cases, residents refuse to vacate – citing lack of alternatives – while government agencies lack both resources and political will to act decisively.

Recent SBCA initiatives have included the formation of technical committees and demolition squads targeting high-risk buildings. The authority claims to have ramped up demolitions in "extreme-risk zones", but meaningful progress remains limited.

Experts warn that unless stricter regulatory oversight is implemented – and matched with affordable housing alternatives – the city remains at constant risk of future disasters.